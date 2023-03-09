This is to seal it as Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) shares are up 14.04% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) was valued at $0.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1942 while reaching the peak value of $0.1942 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.185. The stock current value is $0.15.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, Titan Medical Announces Decision of Nasdaq Hearings Panel to Delist Common Shares. Common shares to continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and are expected to trade on the OTC Markets. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.1303 for the same time period, recorded on 02/14/23.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was -70.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -87.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $1.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4918928 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was -77.51%, having the revenues showcasing -75.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.26M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Analysts verdict on Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5573, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of -66.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,403,766 in trading volumes.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Titan Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.17%, alongside a downfall of -70.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -82.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -75.35% during last recorded quarter.