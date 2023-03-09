Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) was valued at $0.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.34 while reaching the peak value of $0.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3035. The stock current value is $0.31.Recently in News on February 17, 2023, Sphere 3D Corp. Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Updates for January 2023. Grew production by 111% month over month to 37.84 Bitcoin. You can read further details here

Sphere 3D Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8400 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2311 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) full year performance was -83.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sphere 3D Corp. shares are logging -89.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $2.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 911088 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) recorded performance in the market was 12.52%, having the revenues showcasing 2.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.49M, as it employees total of 429 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3766, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Sphere 3D Corp. posted a movement of -20.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 894,830 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sphere 3D Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.94%, alongside a downfall of -83.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.58% during last recorded quarter.