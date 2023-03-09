Seadrill Limited (SDRL): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Seadrill Limited (SDRL). It is currently valued at $39.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $42.295, after setting-off with the price of $41.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $39.1701 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.31.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Seadrill announces West Neptune extension. Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) announces that the West Neptune has executed approximately six months of term extensions with LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C (“LLOG”) in the US Gulf of Mexico. The extensions will commence in direct continuation of the existing term, and will keep the rig busy until Q3 2024, furthering Seadrill and LLOG’s long-term association. Total contract value for the extension is approximately $79 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seadrill Limited shares are logging -12.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.00 and $45.48.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 746959 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seadrill Limited (SDRL) recorded performance in the market was 22.43%, having the revenues showcasing 32.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.00B, as it employees total of 3220 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Seadrill Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.71, with a change in the price was noted +16.61. In a similar fashion, Seadrill Limited posted a movement of +71.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 210,308 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

Raw Stochastic average of Seadrill Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Seadrill Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.43%. The shares increased approximately by -6.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.10% during last recorded quarter.