Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -3.36%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) was valued at $17.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.68 while reaching the peak value of $18.155 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.62. The stock current value is $18.09.Recently in News on February 24, 2023, Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences. You can read further details here

Resideo Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.07 on 03/16/22, with the lowest value was $14.95 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) full year performance was -23.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Resideo Technologies Inc. shares are logging -33.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.95 and $27.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 753250 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) recorded performance in the market was 9.97%, having the revenues showcasing 14.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.65B, as it employees total of 15200 workers.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.01, with a change in the price was noted -2.63. In a similar fashion, Resideo Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -12.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 723,487 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REZI is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Resideo Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Resideo Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.44%, alongside a downfall of -23.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.93% during last recorded quarter.