Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is priced at $1.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.36 and reached a high price of $1.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.37. The stock touched a low price of $1.36.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, RG6501 (OpRegen®) Phase 1/2a Results to Be Featured at 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Presentation by Eyal Banin, M.D., Ph.D. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that results from imaging analyses of structural changes in addition to visual data from a Phase 1/2a clinical study of RG6501 (OpRegen), will be presented at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2023). The meeting will be held April 23 – 27, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. The presentation, “Exploratory optical coherence tomography (OCT) analysis in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) treated by OpRegen: Results from the Phase 1/2a trial” will be featured as part of the Paper Session, on April 25, 2023 between 12:30 PM to 12:45 PM MDT, by Eyal Banin, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Retinal and Macular Degenerations (CRMD), Department of Ophthalmology at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center (presentation number 2826, session number 331). RG6501 (OpRegen) is a retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It is being developed under an exclusive worldwide collaboration between Lineage, Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a clinical study in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05626114). You can read further details here

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7900 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 10/19/22.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) full year performance was 14.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -18.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $1.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 636188 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) recorded performance in the market was 24.79%, having the revenues showcasing 3.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 246.43M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3255, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +32.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 368,090 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LCTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.31%, alongside a boost of 14.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.55% during last recorded quarter.