Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.35M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN), which is $1.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.11 after opening rate of $1.60 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.57 before closing at $1.60.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $16 Million Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares for its Client Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN). Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share for its client Lichen China Limited (“Lichen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LICN), a dedicated financial and taxation service provider in China. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 6, 2023 under the ticker symbol “LICN.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares shares are logging -66.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.51 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 613921 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) recorded performance in the market was -44.57%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.90M, as it employees total of 390 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LICN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.57%. The shares increased approximately by 24.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.57% in the period of the last 30 days.