Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $22.80

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), which is $15.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.705 after opening rate of $15.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.03 before closing at $16.30.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) (“Kimbell Royalty Partners” or “Kimbell”), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in over 16 million gross acres in 28 states, today announced that Kimbell filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Kimbell’s Annual Report is available through its website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/financial-reports, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report, including Kimbell’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a request to Kimbell, C/O Dennard Lascar Investor Relations, to: KRP@dennardlascar.com, or by telephone at (713) 529-6600. You can read further details here

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.08 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $14.48 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) full year performance was -4.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are logging -22.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.48 and $20.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 724014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) recorded performance in the market was -7.25%, having the revenues showcasing -9.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.24B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.85, with a change in the price was noted -2.47. In a similar fashion, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP posted a movement of -13.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 437,823 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRP is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.78%, alongside a downfall of -4.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.63% during last recorded quarter.