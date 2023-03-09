Here is why SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) recent weekly performance of 12.74% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) was valued at $12.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.92 while reaching the peak value of $14.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.865. The stock current value is $14.25.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Weebit Nano ReRAM IP now available in SkyWater Technology’s S130 process. Weebit’s first ReRAM product provides a differentiated NVM for analog/mixed-signal, IoT, medical, automotive, industrial, and other applications. You can read further details here

SkyWater Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.95 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) full year performance was 44.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SkyWater Technology Inc. shares are logging -31.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 221.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.43 and $20.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 854333 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) recorded performance in the market was 100.42%, having the revenues showcasing 47.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 619.88M, as it employees total of 590 workers.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SkyWater Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.70, with a change in the price was noted +7.57. In a similar fashion, SkyWater Technology Inc. posted a movement of +113.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 292,229 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKYT is recording 2.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.25.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SkyWater Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SkyWater Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.55%, alongside a boost of 44.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.98% during last recorded quarter.