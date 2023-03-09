Here is why Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.00%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), which is $13.41 to be very precise. Recently in News on February 24, 2023, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Total revenue of $2.5B increased 63% versus 2021, resulting in $136M of positive cash flow from operations and $25M of free cash flow for the full year. You can read further details here

Cinemark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.76 on 07/22/22, with the lowest value was $8.28 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) full year performance was -10.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -32.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.28 and $19.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2774148 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) recorded performance in the market was 54.85%, having the revenues showcasing 1.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.62B, as it employees total of 8340 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.44, with a change in the price was noted +3.23. In a similar fashion, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +31.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,312,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNK is recording 23.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 23.25.

Technical breakdown of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Cinemark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.06%, alongside a downfall of -10.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.28% during last recorded quarter.