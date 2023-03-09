Here is why Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.57%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It is currently valued at $44.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $45.98, after setting-off with the price of $45.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $44.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $45.48.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS – LARGER ASSET PORTFOLIO DRIVES RECORD ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION, OPERATING CASH FLOW AND GLOBAL MINERAL RESERVES; UPDATED THREE YEAR GUIDANCE PROVIDED; 2023 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING DETOUR LAKE AND CANADIAN MALARTIC AND LEVERAGING EXCESS MILL CAPACITY IN THE ABITIBI REGION TO ADVANCE KEY PIPELINE PROJECTS. Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX). You can read further details here

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.14 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $36.69 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) full year performance was -23.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are logging -33.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.69 and $67.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2807008 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) recorded performance in the market was -13.89%, having the revenues showcasing -11.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.15B, as it employees total of 6810 workers.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.66, with a change in the price was noted +2.82. In a similar fashion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted a movement of +6.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,952,599 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEM is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.14%, alongside a downfall of -23.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.08% during last recorded quarter.