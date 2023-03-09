HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.23M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), which is $256.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $252.97 after opening rate of $244.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $244.98 before closing at $251.43.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, HCA Healthcare and The HCA Healthcare Foundation Announce $44 Million in Contributions to Community Organizations In 2022. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that the company and the HCA Healthcare Foundation gave a total of more than $44 million to community organizations in 2022, exceeding the $41 million given in 2021. This includes HCA Healthcare and HCA Healthcare Foundation contributions to organizations focused on disaster relief, health equity, access to healthcare careers and community needs, as well as matching gifts which support colleague charities of choice. You can read further details here

HCA Healthcare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $279.02 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $164.47 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) full year performance was -0.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -8.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $164.47 and $279.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 657357 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) recorded performance in the market was 6.76%, having the revenues showcasing 8.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.90B, as it employees total of 207000 workers.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the HCA Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 239.90, with a change in the price was noted +50.05. In a similar fashion, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +24.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,327,637 in trading volumes.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HCA Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.75%, alongside a downfall of -0.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.27% during last recorded quarter.