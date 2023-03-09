Expion360 Inc. (XPON): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Expion360 Inc. (XPON), which is $6.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.26 after opening rate of $5.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.28 before closing at $5.33.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Expion360 to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023. Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been invited to present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 12-14, 2023. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expion360 Inc. shares are logging -44.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 595.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 692237 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expion360 Inc. (XPON) recorded performance in the market was 172.17%, having the revenues showcasing 392.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.07M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Expion360 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.11, with a change in the price was noted +4.21. In a similar fashion, Expion360 Inc. posted a movement of +205.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,051,664 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XPON is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Expion360 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Expion360 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 172.17%. The shares increased approximately by 22.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 212.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 392.91% during last recorded quarter.