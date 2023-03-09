Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.00

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is priced at $3.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.61 and reached a high price of $3.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.62. The stock touched a low price of $3.5516.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2022, including consolidated revenues of $289 million. You can read further details here

Eastman Kodak Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.50 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $2.78 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) full year performance was -17.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastman Kodak Company shares are logging -49.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.78 and $7.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 593468 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) recorded performance in the market was 23.93%, having the revenues showcasing -6.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 286.41M, as it employees total of 4200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eastman Kodak Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.99, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, Eastman Kodak Company posted a movement of -15.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 669,405 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KODK is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Technical rundown of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Eastman Kodak Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.74%, alongside a downfall of -17.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.67% during last recorded quarter.