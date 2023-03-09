Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), which is $48.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.99 after opening rate of $46.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.46 before closing at $45.64.

Morphic Holding Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.99 on 03/08/23, with the lowest value was $19.23 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) full year performance was 28.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Morphic Holding Inc. shares are logging 5.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.23 and $46.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 832745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) recorded performance in the market was 82.02%, having the revenues showcasing 83.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.90B, as it employees total of 102 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.90, with a change in the price was noted +21.20. In a similar fashion, Morphic Holding Inc. posted a movement of +77.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,811 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MORF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Raw Stochastic average of Morphic Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Morphic Holding Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.84%, alongside a boost of 28.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.32% during last recorded quarter.