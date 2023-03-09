Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), which is $14.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.72 after opening rate of $16.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.00 before closing at $16.11.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Clearwater Analytics Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (“Clearwater Analytics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten secondary public offering of its Class A common stock priced at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The offering consists of 13,000,000 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by certain affiliates of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Company’s Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,950,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company’s Class A common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CWAN.” The offering is expected to close on March 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.70 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $11.23 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) full year performance was -20.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -34.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.23 and $22.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3528496 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) recorded performance in the market was -21.07%, having the revenues showcasing -17.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.73B, as it employees total of 1371 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -3.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,720 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CWAN is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.27%, alongside a downfall of -20.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.69% during last recorded quarter.