Buying a HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO), which is $50.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $52.065 after opening rate of $51.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $49.51 before closing at $51.91.Recently in News on February 24, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Announces Increase in Regular Cash Dividend. Fourth Quarter. You can read further details here

HF Sinclair Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.19 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value was $32.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/22.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) full year performance was 71.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HF Sinclair Corporation shares are logging -24.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.41 and $66.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2621081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) recorded performance in the market was -3.08%, having the revenues showcasing -4.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.59B, as it employees total of 5223 workers.

Specialists analysis on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the HF Sinclair Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.78, with a change in the price was noted -5.27. In a similar fashion, HF Sinclair Corporation posted a movement of -9.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,211,228 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DINO is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Trends and Technical analysis: HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.17%, alongside a boost of 71.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.19% during last recorded quarter.