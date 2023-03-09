Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.84M in the recent 3 months

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is priced at $33.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.58 and reached a high price of $33.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.66. The stock touched a low price of $33.05.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Brookfield Asset Management Announces Strong Fourth Quarter Results. Distributable Earnings of $2.1 billion for the Year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. shares are logging -8.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.76 and $36.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2904023 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) recorded performance in the market was 16.32%, having the revenues showcasing 1.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.56B.

The Analysts eye on Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAM is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Technical rundown of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.32%. The shares increased approximately by -1.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.24% during last recorded quarter.