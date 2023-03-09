Boiling and ready to burst as Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) last month performance was -2.41%

At the end of the latest market close, Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) was valued at $0.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.3009 while reaching the peak value of $0.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.29. The stock current value is $0.38.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, Landos Biopharma Announces Transfer of LANCL Portfolio, including Omilancor, LABP-104 and LABP-111 to Landos’ Founder. Transaction Solidifies Company’s Near-Term Strategic Focus on Advancing Clinical Development of NX-13. You can read further details here

Landos Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9200 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.2111 for the same time period, recorded on 11/30/22.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) full year performance was -76.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Landos Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -80.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $1.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1541817 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) recorded performance in the market was -24.02%, having the revenues showcasing 65.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.50M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Specialists analysis on Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Landos Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3714, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Landos Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -43.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 545,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LABP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

Raw Stochastic average of Landos Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.30%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.81%, alongside a downfall of -76.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.22% during last recorded quarter.