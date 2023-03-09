Analysts Mean recommendation for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) was 3.50: Is this the key time?

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is priced at $0.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5042 and reached a high price of $0.5211, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.51. The stock touched a low price of $0.48.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Astra to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30th, 2023. Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. You can read further details here

Astra Space Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7700 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.4050 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) full year performance was -85.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astra Space Inc. shares are logging -89.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $4.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1890995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) recorded performance in the market was 12.15%, having the revenues showcasing -2.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.06M, as it employees total of 324 workers.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5392, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Astra Space Inc. posted a movement of -8.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,110,608 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASTR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Astra Space Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.87%, alongside a downfall of -85.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.70% during last recorded quarter.