Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), which is $186.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $187.45 after opening rate of $186.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $185.20 before closing at $184.94.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Envision Energy Leverages MEMS Sensor Technology by Analog Devices to Build Smarter and Safer Wind Turbines. Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced that Envision Energy, the subsidiary of Envision Group providing world-leading green technology, is adopting ADI’s MEMS sensor technology in the company’s new generation of smart wind turbines. Initial goals for the collaboration include enabling new levels of wind turbine safety through enhanced real-time monitoring of vibration, tilt, and other information that can be used to inform safer windmill operation and design. Leveraging new capabilities offered by advanced MEMS sensors adds intelligence at the edge for real-time monitoring, further advancing the green energy revolution. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $196.41 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value was $133.48 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was 27.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -5.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $133.48 and $196.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3179629 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was 13.74%, having the revenues showcasing 11.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.54B, as it employees total of 24450 workers.

Analysts verdict on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 166.09, with a change in the price was noted +47.98. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of +34.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,522,079 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Analog Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.87%, alongside a boost of 27.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.16% during last recorded quarter.