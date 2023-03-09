AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is on the roll with an average volume of 750.79K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), which is $59.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $61.96 after opening rate of $60.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $58.92 before closing at $62.00.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Share Offering. AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 23,000,000 of its ordinary shares (the “Secondary Offering”) by GE Capital US Holdings, Inc. (the “Selling Shareholder”), a wholly owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, at a price to the public of $58.50 per ordinary share. The Secondary Offering was upsized from the previously announced secondary offering of 18,000,000 ordinary shares. In addition, the Selling Shareholder has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,450,000 additional ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder. AerCap will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ordinary shares. AerCap will also repurchase $500 million of its ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholder at a price per ordinary share of $56.89. You can read further details here

AerCap Holdings N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.85 on 03/02/23, with the lowest value was $37.20 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) full year performance was 36.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AerCap Holdings N.V. shares are logging -10.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.20 and $66.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2423301 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) recorded performance in the market was 2.85%, having the revenues showcasing -0.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.11B, as it employees total of 641 workers.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AerCap Holdings N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.05, with a change in the price was noted +11.83. In a similar fashion, AerCap Holdings N.V. posted a movement of +24.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 840,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AER is recording 2.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.89.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AerCap Holdings N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AerCap Holdings N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.25%, alongside a boost of 36.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.43% during last recorded quarter.