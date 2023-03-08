ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) was valued at $25.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.52 while reaching the peak value of $25.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.10. The stock current value is $25.42.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, ZTO Express to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on April 14, 2023. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will hold its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (“EGM”) on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2 p.m (local time), at 9/F, The Center, 99 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the EGM (the “EGM Notice”). An online live webcast of the meeting will also be made available for holders of ordinary shares of the Company as of the Record Date.The EGM Notice and the form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company’s website at http://zto.investorroom.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions. You can read further details here

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.79 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $16.27 for the same time period, recorded on 10/31/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) full year performance was -7.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -14.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.27 and $29.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3683009 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) recorded performance in the market was -5.40%, having the revenues showcasing 1.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.65B, as it employees total of 23865 workers.

Analysts verdict on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.77, with a change in the price was noted +2.89. In a similar fashion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of +12.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,900,600 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZTO is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.46%, alongside a downfall of -7.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.76% during last recorded quarter.