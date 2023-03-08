Why is Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) down -13.53% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) was valued at $0.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.60 while reaching the peak value of $0.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.55. The stock current value is $0.60.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Cinedigm Partners with Influential Lifestyle Brand FUBU for Launch of the For Us By Us Network. Matchpoint Platform Will Power AVOD Channel and Extend Distribution Footprint Across FAST. You can read further details here

Cinedigm Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8688 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $0.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) full year performance was -13.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cinedigm Corp. shares are logging -31.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $0.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 910459 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) recorded performance in the market was 53.62%, having the revenues showcasing 24.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.91M, as it employees total of 134 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5007, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, Cinedigm Corp. posted a movement of +45.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 701,766 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIDM is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Raw Stochastic average of Cinedigm Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.00%, alongside a downfall of -13.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.14% during last recorded quarter.