Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) was up 3.43%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). It is currently valued at $25.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.10, after setting-off with the price of $24.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.235 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.19.Recently in News on February 20, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2023. You can read further details here

Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.10 on 03/07/23, with the lowest value was $18.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) full year performance was 23.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares are logging 1.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.45 and $24.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4404958 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) recorded performance in the market was 12.45%, having the revenues showcasing 8.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.64B, as it employees total of 24000 workers.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.64, with a change in the price was noted +4.79. In a similar fashion, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted a movement of +23.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,123,454 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPK is recording 2.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.42.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.70%, alongside a boost of 23.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.92% during last recorded quarter.