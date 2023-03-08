Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Confluent Inc. (CFLT) was down -1.67%

At the end of the latest market close, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) was valued at $25.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.81 while reaching the peak value of $26.3213 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.11. The stock current value is $25.38.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences. Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Confluent Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.97 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $16.48 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) full year performance was -28.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Confluent Inc. shares are logging -43.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.48 and $44.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5272721 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) recorded performance in the market was 14.12%, having the revenues showcasing 12.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.72B, as it employees total of 2761 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.18, with a change in the price was noted +2.49. In a similar fashion, Confluent Inc. posted a movement of +10.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,363,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CFLT is recording 1.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

Technical breakdown of Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Confluent Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Confluent Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.67%, alongside a downfall of -28.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.20% during last recorded quarter.