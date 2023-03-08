Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close APi Group Corporation (APG) was down -1.01%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of APi Group Corporation (APG), which is $23.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.01 after opening rate of $23.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.00 before closing at $23.71.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, APi Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. -Reported net revenues increased by approximately 53% and 66% in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively–Net revenues increased on an organic basis by approximately 6% and 12% in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively–Reported and adjusted gross margin expansion of 255 and 319 basis points, respectively, in the fourth quarter–Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.04 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.36 in the fourth quarter–Reported net income of $22 million and adjusted net income of $98 million in the fourth quarter–Net debt to adjusted EBITDA decreased to 3.1x as of the end of the fourth quarter-. You can read further details here

APi Group Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.49 on 03/03/23, with the lowest value was $13.09 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

APi Group Corporation (APG) full year performance was 19.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, APi Group Corporation shares are logging -4.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.09 and $24.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4648649 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the APi Group Corporation (APG) recorded performance in the market was 24.77%, having the revenues showcasing 21.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.34B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

Analysts verdict on APi Group Corporation (APG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the APi Group Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.38, with a change in the price was noted +9.49. In a similar fashion, APi Group Corporation posted a movement of +67.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 868,022 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APG is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.22.

APi Group Corporation (APG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of APi Group Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of APi Group Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.41%, alongside a boost of 19.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.04% during last recorded quarter.