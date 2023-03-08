Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL), which is $7.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.01 after opening rate of $8.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.495 before closing at $8.05.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends. Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) (“Orion”), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant net lease mission-critical suburban office properties located across the U.S., announced today the income tax classification of its 2022 dividends for the Company’s common stock (NYSE: ONL) (“Common Stock”). The table below summarizes the income tax classification of the dividends paid and the corresponding box number on the 2022 Form 1099-DIV. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of ONL dividends. You can read further details here

Orion Office REIT Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.21 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $7.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/23.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) full year performance was -53.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orion Office REIT Inc. shares are logging -58.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.94 and $18.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 686315 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) recorded performance in the market was -11.59%, having the revenues showcasing -20.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 432.39M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Orion Office REIT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.02, with a change in the price was noted -1.39. In a similar fashion, Orion Office REIT Inc. posted a movement of -15.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 397,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONL is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical rundown of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)

Raw Stochastic average of Orion Office REIT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Orion Office REIT Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.74%, alongside a downfall of -53.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.69% during last recorded quarter.