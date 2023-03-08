Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH). It is currently valued at $1.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.78, after setting-off with the price of $0.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.89.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0600 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.4800 for the same time period, recorded on 11/11/22.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) full year performance was -50.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares are logging -62.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2995413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) recorded performance in the market was 3.89%, having the revenues showcasing 44.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.46M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8717, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. posted a movement of +52.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 63,639 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MFH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)

Raw Stochastic average of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.32%, alongside a downfall of -50.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 23.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.72% during last recorded quarter.