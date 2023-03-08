Gear up for the change! Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has hit the volume of 3279939

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amyris Inc. (AMRS), which is $1.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.15 after opening rate of $1.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.10 before closing at $1.15.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, AMYRIS TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 15, 2023. Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after closing of the financial markets. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.1500 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/23.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was -75.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -78.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $5.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3279939 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was -26.80%, having the revenues showcasing -37.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 417.44M, as it employees total of 980 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8514, with a change in the price was noted -1.52. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of -57.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,051,688 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.97%, alongside a downfall of -75.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.08% during last recorded quarter.