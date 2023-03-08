Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI). It is currently valued at $0.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.848, after setting-off with the price of $0.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5093 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.50.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, GaN Technology is the First Step into Energy Solutions Products for Energy Focus. Cutting edge GaN power supply products will offer better performance in a smaller size than legacy technology. You can read further details here

Energy Focus Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1200 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 12/23/22.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) full year performance was -49.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Focus Inc. shares are logging -78.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1682203 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) recorded performance in the market was 112.35%, having the revenues showcasing 77.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.08M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Energy Focus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4697, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Energy Focus Inc. posted a movement of +51.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 402,209 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EFOI is recording 3.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Focus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Energy Focus Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 112.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.17%, alongside a downfall of -49.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.29% during last recorded quarter.