Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is priced at $3.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.44 and reached a high price of $3.495, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.43. The stock touched a low price of $3.082.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Celebrates Retail Innovation at EuroShop 2023. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in retail store and checkout innovation, will demonstrate solutions that address current challenges across various retail segments at EuroShop – one of the industry’s leading trade fairs – from Feb. 26 to March 2 in Düsseldorf. You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.91 on 03/09/22, with the lowest value was $1.26 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -56.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -60.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $7.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1578696 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was 119.01%, having the revenues showcasing 49.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 231.14M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of +15.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,800,050 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.63%, alongside a downfall of -56.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.52% during last recorded quarter.