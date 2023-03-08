Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is on the roll with an average volume of 855.20K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) was valued at $1.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.05 while reaching the peak value of $1.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.04. The stock current value is $1.13.Recently in News on February 10, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. $36.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022; runway through February 2024. You can read further details here

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0100 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.7700 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) full year performance was -25.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -43.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $2.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 847385 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) recorded performance in the market was 43.04%, having the revenues showcasing -8.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.92M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1286, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 683,482 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTXR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.08%, alongside a downfall of -25.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.13% during last recorded quarter.