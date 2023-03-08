Boiling and ready to burst as MetLife Inc. (MET) last month performance was -0.80%

At the end of the latest market close, MetLife Inc. (MET) was valued at $69.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $69.68 while reaching the peak value of $70.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $68.68. The stock current value is $69.23.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, MetLife Worldwide Benefits Launches New Program to Help Globally-Mobile Employees Understand their Benefits. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced an enhancement to the onboarding process for MetLife Worldwide Benefits members that offers globally-mobile employees a personalized benefits communication experience throughout the first year of their assignment. According to MetLife’s Annual 2022 Expat Employee Benefit Trends Study, 65 percent of globally-mobile employees are looking for more relevant benefits information. The new program was designed to give them the information they need when embarking on a new assignment. You can read further details here

MetLife Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $77.36 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value was $57.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MetLife Inc. (MET) full year performance was 8.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MetLife Inc. shares are logging -10.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.41 and $77.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4891155 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MetLife Inc. (MET) recorded performance in the market was -4.34%, having the revenues showcasing -9.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.89B, as it employees total of 45000 workers.

Specialists analysis on MetLife Inc. (MET)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.05, with a change in the price was noted +5.91. In a similar fashion, MetLife Inc. posted a movement of +9.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,005,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MET is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Trends and Technical analysis: MetLife Inc. (MET)

Raw Stochastic average of MetLife Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.41%, alongside a boost of 8.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.99% during last recorded quarter.