Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). It is currently valued at $12.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.505, after setting-off with the price of $12.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.50.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Full Year Results and Fourth Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.41 and NAV Per Share of $14.99. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Blue Owl Capital Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.70 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $8.06 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) full year performance was 5.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares are logging -17.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.06 and $14.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3509998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) recorded performance in the market was 15.00%, having the revenues showcasing 10.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.68B, as it employees total of 545 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.47, with a change in the price was noted +3.37. In a similar fashion, Blue Owl Capital Inc. posted a movement of +38.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,828,592 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OWL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Owl Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blue Owl Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.77%, alongside a boost of 5.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.82% during last recorded quarter.