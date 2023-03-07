United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Major Movement on the Horizon

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is priced at $8.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.40 and reached a high price of $8.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.31. The stock touched a low price of $8.28.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, Infineon and UMC Extend Automotive Partnership with Long-Term Agreement for 40nm eNVM Microcontroller Production. Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today announced a long-term strategic cooperation agreement to multiply capacity for the production of Infineon automotive microcontroller in order to serve the rapidly expanding automotive market. The high-performance microcontroller product leverages Infineon’s proprietary eNVM (embedded non-volatile memories) technology and will be manufactured at UMC’s Singapore fab on its 40nm process. You can read further details here

United Microelectronics Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.61 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $5.36 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) full year performance was -4.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Microelectronics Corporation shares are logging -8.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.36 and $9.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1600971 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) recorded performance in the market was 26.64%, having the revenues showcasing 11.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.42B, as it employees total of 19426 workers.

Specialists analysis on United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.24, with a change in the price was noted +2.92. In a similar fashion, United Microelectronics Corporation posted a movement of +54.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,034,458 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UMC is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Trends and Technical analysis: United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Raw Stochastic average of United Microelectronics Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.23%, alongside a downfall of -4.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.60% during last recorded quarter.