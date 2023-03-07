The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

At the end of the latest market close, Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) was valued at $3.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.09 while reaching the peak value of $3.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.65. The stock current value is $2.83.Recently in News on February 15, 2023, Azure Power Receives NYSE’s Grant of Extension Regarding Delayed Filing of 2022 Annual Report. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) (“Azure” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on February 14, 2023, notifying that the NYSE’s Listings Operations Committee agreed to provide the Company with an additional trading period through July 15, 2023, subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis, to complete and file the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent delayed filings pursuant to the NYSE’s late filer rules outlined in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. You can read further details here

Azure Power Global Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.53 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/06/23.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) full year performance was -83.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Azure Power Global Limited shares are logging -86.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.09 and $21.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 723172 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) recorded performance in the market was -34.34%, having the revenues showcasing -45.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 195.47M, as it employees total of 471 workers.

Analysts verdict on Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Azure Power Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.65, with a change in the price was noted -2.19. In a similar fashion, Azure Power Global Limited posted a movement of -43.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 314,591 in trading volumes.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Azure Power Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Azure Power Global Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.10%, alongside a downfall of -83.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.79% during last recorded quarter.