Take note of this Trade Activity: VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), which is $33.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.34 after opening rate of $34.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.825 before closing at $34.12.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer”. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on Friday, February 24, 2023. Mr. Pitoniak discussed VICI Properties’ FY 2022 earnings results and outlook for 2023. Click here to view the appearance. You can read further details here

VICI Properties Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.69 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $26.42 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) full year performance was 18.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VICI Properties Inc. shares are logging -4.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.42 and $35.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5301779 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) recorded performance in the market was 4.75%, having the revenues showcasing 0.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.75B, as it employees total of 23 workers.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the VICI Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.85, with a change in the price was noted +3.59. In a similar fashion, VICI Properties Inc. posted a movement of +11.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,069,603 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VICI is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of VICI Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.51%, alongside a boost of 18.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.24% during last recorded quarter.