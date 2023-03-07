Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) market price of $1.11 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND), which is $1.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.20 after opening rate of $0.9678 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.95 before closing at $0.98.

Sonder Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3900 on 03/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.8615 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/23.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) full year performance was -79.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonder Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $5.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2005935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) recorded performance in the market was -10.48%, having the revenues showcasing -36.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 216.55M, as it employees total of 1200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5609, with a change in the price was noted -0.61. In a similar fashion, Sonder Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -35.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 925,306 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOND is recording 4.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.26.

Technical breakdown of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

Raw Stochastic average of Sonder Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sonder Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.88%, alongside a downfall of -79.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.21% during last recorded quarter.