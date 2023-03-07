Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) was up 129.12%

At the end of the latest market close, Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) was valued at $0.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5399 while reaching the peak value of $0.5933 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.53. The stock current value is $0.59.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Sesen Bio Stockholders Approve Merger with Carisma Therapeutics. Declares Special Dividend in the Aggregate of $75 Million. You can read further details here

Sesen Bio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9650 on 07/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.3650 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) full year performance was 138.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sesen Bio Inc. shares are logging 46.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 287.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $0.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5766042 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) recorded performance in the market was 131.87%, having the revenues showcasing 156.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 112.95M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5624, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Sesen Bio Inc. posted a movement of +18.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,066,590 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SESN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)

Raw Stochastic average of Sesen Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sesen Bio Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 131.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.88%, alongside a boost of 138.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 142.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 140.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 156.95% during last recorded quarter.