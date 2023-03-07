Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -3.27%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE), which is $15.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.33 after opening rate of $15.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.755 before closing at $16.76.Recently in News on March 3, 2023, Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600. S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space. You can read further details here

Park Aerospace Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.92 on 03/03/23, with the lowest value was $10.08 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) full year performance was 10.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Park Aerospace Corp. shares are logging -10.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.08 and $16.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 747362 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) recorded performance in the market was 12.75%, having the revenues showcasing 15.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 305.58M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Specialists analysis on Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Park Aerospace Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.22, with a change in the price was noted +4.71. In a similar fashion, Park Aerospace Corp. posted a movement of +45.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,983 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PKE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

Raw Stochastic average of Park Aerospace Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.25%, alongside a boost of 10.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.16% during last recorded quarter.