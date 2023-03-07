Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

At the end of the latest market close, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) was valued at $1.77. The stock current value is $2.16.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Prominent Native American Tribe Pioneering Alcohol Safety with SOBRsafe. SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with a prominent Native American tribe, a Self-Governing Nation within the United States that serves thousands of members. The tribe is initially implementing the SOBRcheck™ technology to ensure that its transit fleet is 100% alcohol-free. Implementation across other critical, safety-sensitive functions is under consideration. This is SOBRsafe’s first engagement among the 574 sovereign tribal nations in the United States1, and details on this specific Native American tribe will follow in subsequent announcements. You can read further details here

SOBR Safe Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.5700 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 12/21/22.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) full year performance was -70.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOBR Safe Inc. shares are logging -77.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 232.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $9.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1185139 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) recorded performance in the market was 127.39%, having the revenues showcasing 105.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.53M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7400, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, SOBR Safe Inc. posted a movement of -23.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,733,064 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOBR is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Raw Stochastic average of SOBR Safe Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 127.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.86%, alongside a downfall of -70.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.71% during last recorded quarter.