Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 714.04K

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is priced at $0.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5004 and reached a high price of $0.5871, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.51. The stock touched a low price of $0.5004.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Lottery.com, Inc. Announces Efforts Underway to Regain Compliance, Receipt of Staff Delisting Determination from Nasdaq; Intends to Request Hearing. Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)(NASDAQ:LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), today announced that on February 23, 2023, the Company received a determination letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the “Staff”) advising the Company that the Staff had determined that the Company had not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”) and that the Company was not eligible for a second 180 day period as the Company has not filed its periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and Nasdaq, for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and as such, it no longer complies with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules for continued listing. Nasdaq also confirmed to the Company in the determination letter that the failure to timely file those periodic reports each serve as separate and an individual basis for delisting. You can read further details here

Lottery.com Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0000 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) full year performance was -84.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lottery.com Inc. shares are logging -85.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 574876 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) recorded performance in the market was 221.87%, having the revenues showcasing 97.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.13M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lottery.com Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3531, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, Lottery.com Inc. posted a movement of +128.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 758,406 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTRY is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lottery.com Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lottery.com Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 221.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.05%, alongside a downfall of -84.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.88% during last recorded quarter.