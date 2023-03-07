Boiling and ready to burst as Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) last month performance was -4.67%

At the end of the latest market close, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) was valued at $16.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.22 while reaching the peak value of $16.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.05. The stock current value is $15.11.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Prices Offering of Shares of Common Stock. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (the “Company” or “GS BDC”) (NYSE: GSBD) announced today that it has priced an offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Shares”), for total gross proceeds of approximately $99.1 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriters for the offering an option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 Shares. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Shares are expected to be delivered on or about March 9, 2023. You can read further details here

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.50 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $13.54 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) full year performance was -21.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares are logging -26.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.54 and $20.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1945232 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) recorded performance in the market was 10.13%, having the revenues showcasing -1.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.64B.

Specialists analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. posted a movement of +4.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 530,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSBD is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Trends and Technical analysis: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.27%, alongside a downfall of -21.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.24% during last recorded quarter.