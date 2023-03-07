BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY): Major Movement on the Horizon

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is priced at $1.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.96 and reached a high price of $2.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.93. The stock touched a low price of $1.90.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, BlackSky Wins $150+ Million Competitive Bid For Space-Based Tactical GEOINT Service With International Ministry of Defense. Next generation space-based GEOINT service provides operators a tactical advantage with high-frequency, low-latency imagery and advanced AI exploitation tools. You can read further details here

BlackSky Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7300 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) full year performance was -11.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlackSky Technology Inc. shares are logging -50.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $3.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1499356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) recorded performance in the market was 20.78%, having the revenues showcasing 4.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.87M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7302, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, BlackSky Technology Inc. posted a movement of +22.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 651,551 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKSY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Trends and Technical analysis: BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Raw Stochastic average of BlackSky Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.62%, alongside a downfall of -11.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.49% during last recorded quarter.