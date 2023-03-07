Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is priced at $1.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.18. The stock touched a low price of $0.9953.Recently in News on March 3, 2023, Blackboxstocks Partners with Boosted.ai to Enhance Artificial Intelligence within the Blackbox Platform. Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Boosted.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered investment solutions, to bring cutting-edge investment technology to retail investors. You can read further details here

Blackboxstocks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.5000 on 05/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.2605 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) full year performance was -42.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blackboxstocks Inc. shares are logging -80.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 310.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 593296 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) recorded performance in the market was 256.67%, having the revenues showcasing 151.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.42M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5381, with a change in the price was noted +0.39. In a similar fashion, Blackboxstocks Inc. posted a movement of +56.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 514,253 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLBX is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Blackboxstocks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Blackboxstocks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 256.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.46%, alongside a downfall of -42.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 151.76% during last recorded quarter.