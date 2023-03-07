ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN). It is currently valued at $0.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.7499, after setting-off with the price of $0.7201. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.642 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.76.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Advance Novel DHODH Inhibitor Farudodstat Into Phase 2 Clinical Testing as Potential First-In-Class Treatment for Alopecia Areata. Alopecia areata (AA) is a common autoimmune disease affecting over 700,000 patients in the US and is driven by loss of immune privilege (IP) in the hair follicles and subsequent attack by IFNγ-secreting immune cells. You can read further details here

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9890 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.3405 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) full year performance was -7.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are logging -30.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $0.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565951 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) recorded performance in the market was 90.31%, having the revenues showcasing 22.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.61M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5771, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted a movement of +31.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,476 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASLN is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.92%, alongside a downfall of -7.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.96% during last recorded quarter.