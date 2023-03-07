Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) market price of $3.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR). It is currently valued at $3.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.85, after setting-off with the price of $1.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.19 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.21.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences. Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference. You can read further details here

Appreciate Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.4000 on 11/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) full year performance was -68.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Appreciate Holdings Inc. shares are logging -77.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9600631 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) recorded performance in the market was 166.09%, having the revenues showcasing -53.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.05M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Appreciate Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.8200, with a change in the price was noted -6.91. In a similar fashion, Appreciate Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -69.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 326,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Appreciate Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Appreciate Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 166.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.12%, alongside a downfall of -68.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 100.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 93.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.78% during last recorded quarter.