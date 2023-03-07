Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), which is $1.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.74 after opening rate of $1.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.435 before closing at $1.83.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Addex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance. Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR. You can read further details here

Addex Therapeutics Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.4500 on 04/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) full year performance was -73.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares are logging -72.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $5.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 707295 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) recorded performance in the market was 136.47%, having the revenues showcasing 98.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.92M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Addex Therapeutics Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9799, with a change in the price was noted +0.66. In a similar fashion, Addex Therapeutics Ltd posted a movement of +79.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 256,288 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

Raw Stochastic average of Addex Therapeutics Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Addex Therapeutics Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 136.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.90%, alongside a downfall of -73.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -31.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.48% during last recorded quarter.