Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY), which is $1.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.52 after opening rate of $0.511 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.48 before closing at $0.49.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Unicycive Announces up to $130 Million Financing to Commercialize and Launch Investigational New Drug Renazorb. $30 million financing upfront with up to an additional $100 million tied to satisfaction of milestones. You can read further details here

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.4004 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) full year performance was -10.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -23.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 69121368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) recorded performance in the market was 131.46%, having the revenues showcasing 72.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.50M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Analysts verdict on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6237, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +103.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 898,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UNCY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 131.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.38%, alongside a downfall of -10.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 165.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 145.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.35% during last recorded quarter.