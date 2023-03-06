This is to seal it as American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are up 40.41% from its 52-week low

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is priced at $16.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.37 and reached a high price of $16.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.12. The stock touched a low price of $16.14.

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.42 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $11.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -0.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -23.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.65 and $21.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14343469 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 28.62%, having the revenues showcasing 13.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.50B, as it employees total of 129700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.65, with a change in the price was noted +4.18. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +34.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,615,586 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.26%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Airlines Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.94%, alongside a downfall of -0.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.37% during last recorded quarter.